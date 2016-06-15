STOCKHOLM, June 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 11 percent in the three-month period March through May compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Wednesday.

Prices of single-family homes also rose 11 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)