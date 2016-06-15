BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish home prices fell 0.6 percent in May from April but were up 10.5 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Wednesday.
Prices for apartments increased 9.2 percent on the year while single-family homes rose 11.4 percent.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO