STOCKHOLM Aug 12 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in the three-month period May through July compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Friday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 11 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Sweden introduced rules on June 1 making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market.

