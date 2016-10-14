BRIEF-Hamborner REIT acquires office property in Ratingen
* PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Swedish home prices rose 0.8 percent in September from August and 7.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.
Prices for apartments increased 6.2 percent on the year while single-family home prices rose 8.6 percent.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Johan Ahlander)
* PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 36,875 dinars versus 192,899 dinars year ago