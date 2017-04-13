STOCKHOLM, April 13 Apartment prices in Sweden
rose 8 percent in March from a year earlier, figures from an
association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent, the Svensk
Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.
Month-on-month, apartment prices were up 1 percent and
single-family home prices rose 2 percent, it said.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe,
raising concerns among policy makers.
Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to
pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as
having a dampening effect on the housing market.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)