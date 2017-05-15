BRIEF-Indluplace Properties to raise r475 million via accelerated book build
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately r475 million through issue of new shares
STOCKHOLM May 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.
Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.
Month-on-month, apartment prices were flat and single-family home prices rose 1 percent, it said.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.
Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately r475 million through issue of new shares
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jiangsu HanRui Investment Holding Co.,Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB +'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the USD490 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hanru