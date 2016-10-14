STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent year-on-year in September, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Friday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent year-on-year, the association said in a statement.

On a sequential basis, apartment prices rose 3 percent month-on-month while single-family home prices were up 1 percent, the statistics showed.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Sweden introduced rules on June 1 making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)