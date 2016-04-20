STOCKHOLM, April 20 Sweden's Financial
Supervisory Authority may need to do more to dampen soaring
mortgage borrowing even after tighter repayment rules are
introduced in June, Director General Erik Thedeen said on
Wednesday.
"If nothing is done in other areas, we will have to do
more," Thedeen told reporters.
The FSA has handed over its proposals for tighter mortgage
rules to the government and Thedeen said he expected a decision
in May on whether they will be adopted.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)