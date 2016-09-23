STOCKHOLM, Sept 23 Tougher mortgage rules introduced by Sweden's financial watchdog in June seem to have had an effect on the red-hot housing market, the head of the Financial Supervisory Authority said on Friday.

"The early indication is ... it seems there is some stabilization of the housing market," FSA Chief Erik Thedeen said.

He said the FSA was still evaluating the effects of the new rules and continued to look at a loan to income cap should more measures be needed to reduce household borrowing levels. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)