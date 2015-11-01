STOCKHOLM Nov 1 House buyers in Sweden have
never had it so good, at least by some measures. But cheap
credit and spiralling prices may be creating a bubble - one that
could send the country's economy reeling when it bursts.
Sweden now has one of the fastest growth rates of any
developed economy. Inflation is near zero and official interest
rates are below zero. Home buyers can take advantage of
interest-only loans and a variety of tax breaks.
On the other hand, consumer debt is about 175 percent of
disposable income, one of the highest rates in Europe. Housing
prices keep rising - apartments in Stockholm cost around $6,350
per square metre, on a par with London's $6,750. Most Swedes
would take a century to repay mortgages at current rates.
"The prices are just crazy," said 37-year-old Cathrin
Wentzel.
She was looking at a one-bedroom, 44-square-meter flat built
in the 1930s in the chic Kungsholmen area of Stockholm. It
featured a fireplace and balcony and had a view of the water.
Asking price: 3.8 million crowns ($446,000). Wentzel reckoned
she would need to offer at least 500,000 crowns more than that.
"I won an auction last week, but even though I offered
900,000 crowns more than the starting price, the seller withdrew
the apartment," said Wentzel, who runs her own marketing
company. "They did not think the bid was enough."
The Riksbank's decision this week to keep rates lower for
longer just extends a bonanza of cheap money that has fuelled
the real estate prices and borrowing. But the central bank is
caught in a dilemma.
Leaving rates so low only encourages home buyers. But
raising them enough to tamp down the housing frenzy would also
slow an inflation rate that is already flirting with zero and
has dipped into outright deflation.
The concern is that Sweden might end up with a local version
of the 2008 financial crisis. Homeowners saddled with enormous
mortgages might see the value of the homes plummet. They would
cut back on spending, try to save more - and hobble the economy.
In the last few months, concerns about a bubble have reached
a fever pitch as house prices shot up still further. A
government failure to clamp down on lending criteria has fed a
20 percent annual rise in the cost of apartments.
Most bidding in Sweden for flats and houses is done by text
messages. Potential buyers scurry off from office meetings or
dinner parties to punch in their latest offer - often upping
their bids by $10,000 to $20,000 a text. Mortgage borrowing grew
at its fastest pace in more than 4 years in September
Even so, the Riksbank has slashed rates to record low -0.35
percent to rekindle inflation and may go even lower.
"We have scored an own goal of sorts in not dealing with the
housing market properly in Sweden, and in the long term that
threatens the economic development," Riksbank Governor Stefan
Ingves said.
BUBBLE, BUBBLE, TOIL AND TROUBLE
Flush with borrowed money, buyers often snap up properties
before public viewings, sometimes based only on photographs.
Some talk of being "addicted" to Hemnet, Sweden's most
popular online real estate site. They pore over adverts many
times a day hoping to find the perfect home.
John Hassler, chairman of the Fiscal Policy Council, a
government advisory body, used not to be worried about the
housing market. Now he is.
"Accelerating, inexplicable price increases in combination
with speculation in the market is a bad sign," he said. "That is
what makes me worried, which I wasn't a few years ago."
Not everyone sees a bubble forming. Sceptics say the market
has been distorted by lack of building in past decades rather
than too-easy credit.
Stockholm authorities estimate 16,000 homes must be built
per year for the next decade to catch up with population growth.
Half a million people are expected to move to the region by 2030
- not counting record numbers of asylum seekers.
At the same time, rising incomes and falling unemployment
mean Swedes feel richer than ever.
"Even though apartment prices have gone up by 15 to 20
percent the last year, people can still afford it," real estate
agent Tommy Langsten said.
A heavily regulated market means a decades-long wait to get
a rental flat in Stockholm, making buying the only option.
Reforms to reduce the risk of a bubble have been uneven.
Until 2010, Swedes could borrow 100 percent of property purchase
prices and some borrowed more to fund renovation. A new 85
percent limit is often bypassed by unsecured loans.
Four of 10 Swedes still do not pay off their loans at all,
encouraged by tax breaks. The centre-right, in power from 2006
to 2014, sold off public housing and abolished real estate
taxes, helping to push up prices.
The Riksbank and retail banks have called for a reduction in
mortgage tax breaks and other steps. But even small measures -
such as a government proposal to tightening mortgage rules for
new borrowers - has run into legal difficulties.
Buyers are ignoring talk of a bubble to grab a dream home
before the window of opportunity closes.
"I talked with a real estate agent about that and he said it
was just talk," Wentzel said.
($1 = 8.5157 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton, Niklas Pollard and Larry King)