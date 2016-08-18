STOCKHOLM Aug 18 Home starts rose at the
fastest pace in a quarter of a century in the first half of 2016
as the country tries to build its way out of a housing shortage
that threatens to hamper economic growth, data showed on
Thursday.
Home starts rose to 33,950 in the January to June period, a
44 percent increase compared to the same period in 2015,
preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden showed.
The number of housing starts was the highest since the
second half of 1990.
Decades of under-construction combined with a fast-growing
population have fuelled a property bubble and led to concerns
over labour mobility.
Music streaming giant Spotify warned politicians in April
that a lack of housing was a major risk factor in its plans to
employ thousands of new workers in the capital, Stockholm, in
the coming years. [
In order to ease the shortage the Social Democrat-led
government set a target of building 700,000 homes by
2025.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson)