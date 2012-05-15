* IMF sees zero to one percent growth for Sweden in 2012
* Says Sweden should reduce tax burden to lift growth
* Cbanker says recent April forecasts still intact
(Adds IMF, central bank quotes, background)
STOCKHOLM, May 15 Sweden, one of Europe's
best-performing economies, may barely register economic growth
this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, with
the Nordic country still vulnerable to euro zone's debt woes.
The IMF's outlook came as a Swedish central bank deputy
governor said recent data out of the country gave no sign that
the overall upbeat forecasts provided at a policy meeting in
April needed to be revised.
Analysts have speculated that recent weak statistics -
industry output in particular - may make it harder for
policymakers to resist cutting interest rates at upcoming
meetings.
The IMF said in an annual review that while Sweden had long
been on the right path - with strong economic growth, low
inflation and rising incomes - the country's fortunes remained
closely tied to that of Europe.
"Weak demand for exports is likely to continue," the IMF
said, forecasting economic growth of zero to one percent this
year. It said there were significant near- and medium-term
downside risks to its projections.
The Swedish government more than halved its 2012 growth
outlook in April, predicting a 0.4 percent expansion this year.
Sweden has outperformed most of the rest of Europe thanks to
strong public finances which have served as a stark contrast to
a region which has been mired in sovereign debt.
But recent data has pointed to a slowdown, with industry
output falling sharply for a second straight month in March as
the euro zone debt crisis hit demand.
Swedish Central Bank Deputy Governor Barbro Wickman-Parak
offered some reassurances.
"The overall picture we saw ahead of us in April looked
fairly good," she said in the text of a speech on Tuesday. "The
statistics received since the repo-rate decision in April have
so far not had any dramatic effect on this picture."
She added, however, that she would wait to make an overall
assessment at the next policy meeting in July.
SMALL DEFICIT
The IMF projected Sweden's budget would deliver a small
headline deficit in 2012 and encouraged a more "growth-friendly"
tax structure to help bring down a jobless rate which remains
high at just under 8.0 percent.
"In particular, reduced tax expenditures, and
better-targeting of tax and expenditure measures, including to
support employment of vulnerable groups, are recommended," it
said.
Sweden's finance minister, who oversaw some of the largest
income tax cuts in Sweden's post-war history during the
government's first term in 2006-2010, has already warned there
is "limited" scope for new fiscal measures in the 2013 budget.
On financial stability, the IMF saw risks in the country's
banking sector due to its size, some five and a half times gross
domestic product.
Mission Chief Peter Doyle said the sector had many
strengths, such as high capital ratios, conservative credit
practices and a strong legal framework, but also highlighted
risks associated with highly indebted Swedish households.
Doyle said the IMF said it supported Sweden's push to
introduce tougher capital requirements and higher risk weights
for mortgages for its four major banks.
"It is possible that in the pursuit of that increased safety
that the financial services industry may decline in size," he
said, adding this would be "appropriate" if due to a
corresponding easing of risks inherent in the sector.
