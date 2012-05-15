* IMF sees zero to one percent growth for Sweden in 2012

* Says Sweden should reduce tax burden to lift growth

* Cbanker says recent April forecasts still intact (Adds IMF, central bank quotes, background)

STOCKHOLM, May 15 Sweden, one of Europe's best-performing economies, may barely register economic growth this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, with the Nordic country still vulnerable to euro zone's debt woes.

The IMF's outlook came as a Swedish central bank deputy governor said recent data out of the country gave no sign that the overall upbeat forecasts provided at a policy meeting in April needed to be revised.

Analysts have speculated that recent weak statistics - industry output in particular - may make it harder for policymakers to resist cutting interest rates at upcoming meetings.

The IMF said in an annual review that while Sweden had long been on the right path - with strong economic growth, low inflation and rising incomes - the country's fortunes remained closely tied to that of Europe.

"Weak demand for exports is likely to continue," the IMF said, forecasting economic growth of zero to one percent this year. It said there were significant near- and medium-term downside risks to its projections.

The Swedish government more than halved its 2012 growth outlook in April, predicting a 0.4 percent expansion this year.

Sweden has outperformed most of the rest of Europe thanks to strong public finances which have served as a stark contrast to a region which has been mired in sovereign debt.

But recent data has pointed to a slowdown, with industry output falling sharply for a second straight month in March as the euro zone debt crisis hit demand.

Swedish Central Bank Deputy Governor Barbro Wickman-Parak offered some reassurances.

"The overall picture we saw ahead of us in April looked fairly good," she said in the text of a speech on Tuesday. "The statistics received since the repo-rate decision in April have so far not had any dramatic effect on this picture."

She added, however, that she would wait to make an overall assessment at the next policy meeting in July.

SMALL DEFICIT

The IMF projected Sweden's budget would deliver a small headline deficit in 2012 and encouraged a more "growth-friendly" tax structure to help bring down a jobless rate which remains high at just under 8.0 percent.

"In particular, reduced tax expenditures, and better-targeting of tax and expenditure measures, including to support employment of vulnerable groups, are recommended," it said.

Sweden's finance minister, who oversaw some of the largest income tax cuts in Sweden's post-war history during the government's first term in 2006-2010, has already warned there is "limited" scope for new fiscal measures in the 2013 budget.

On financial stability, the IMF saw risks in the country's banking sector due to its size, some five and a half times gross domestic product.

Mission Chief Peter Doyle said the sector had many strengths, such as high capital ratios, conservative credit practices and a strong legal framework, but also highlighted risks associated with highly indebted Swedish households.

Doyle said the IMF said it supported Sweden's push to introduce tougher capital requirements and higher risk weights for mortgages for its four major banks.

"It is possible that in the pursuit of that increased safety that the financial services industry may decline in size," he said, adding this would be "appropriate" if due to a corresponding easing of risks inherent in the sector. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, additional reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Ron Askew)