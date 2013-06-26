STOCKHOLM, June 26 Ingvar Kamprad, founder of
furniture company IKEA, announced on Wednesday he plans to
return home to Sweden 40 years after leaving the country to
escape its high taxes.
Kamprad, 87, said he would return from Switzerland before
year-end and settle down on a farm outside of Almhult, a
southern Swedish town where he founded IKEA 70 years ago and put
Swedish "flat-pack" furniture on the global map.
"Moving back to Sweden gets me closer to my family and my
old friends," Kamprad said in a statement. "After my dear wife
Margareta died about a year and a half ago, there is less that
keeps me in Switzerland."
Kamprad's decision to return to the Nordic country comes
after several moves within the world's biggest furniture
retailer to prepare for a handover of power to the next
generation.
The Kamprad family still controls the complex corporate
structure that makes up the IKEA empire and Kamprad himself has
kept a tight grip behind the scenes.
The company announced earlier this month that Kamprad would
leave the board of a key company within the business which owns
the brand and directs strategy, and that his youngest son would
take over as its chairman.
Kamprad, who built IKEA from a shop in his garden shed
selling watches and Christmas cards, is today one of Europe's
wealthiest men. He left Sweden in the 1970s in protest of the
country's high taxes, setting up residence in Switzerland.
"At that time, the tax regime was very restrictive," IKEA
said.
But Sweden's centre-right coalition government has chipped
away at the country's generous welfare system during its nearly
two terms in office, trimming income taxes and abolishing a
wealth tax.
IKEA has grown despite austerity in Europe, and now
Kamprad's three sons must take up the challenge of spreading in
markets like China and India and making further inroads online.
