STOCKHOLM Around 70 asylum seekers were evacuated from their accommodation in southern Sweden on Wednesday after a suspected arson attack, police said.

Police in the town of Karlshamn said there were no reported injuries but one person was arrested, suspected of starting the fire that destroyed major parts of the complex.

According to a witness, the fire was a result of an attempted suicide where a resident set fire to furniture after his asylum application was rejected.

Sweden, with a population of 10 million people, reversed many years of generous immigration policy in late 2015 by introducing tougher border controls and immigration laws.[ID:nS3N1FF002] [ID:nL8N1CP3V4]

In 2015 more than 160,000 people sought asylum in the country, most of them from Africa and the Middle East.

During the last couple of years, several asylum centres have been burned down in suspected arson attacks.[ID:nL8N1CM0IY] [ID:nL8N1CR2KK] [ID:nL8N1IJ0ZI]

(Reporting by Mansour Yosufzai, Johan Sennero,; Editing by Neville Dalton)