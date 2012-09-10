* Swedish July industry better than expected
* C.bank cut rates last week due to euro zone impact
* Eyes on further impact from euro zone problems
STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Swedish industrial production
performed better than expected in July in what may only be
temporary relief as the Nordic region's largest economy shows
increasing signs of decelerating due to the impact of the euro
zone crisis on exports.
Industrial production rose 0.3 percent in July from June and
was down 0.4 percent year-on-year, the statistics office said on
Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent
decline on the month for a year-on-year fall of 2.0 percent.
Industry books were down 5.4 percent year-on-year, the
office said.
"These figures are somewhat better than expected, but it is
still a negative development and we are expecting a continued
negative influence from international developments," said Annika
Winsth, an economist at Nordea.
While Sweden's economy proved unexpectedly resilient in the
first two quarters of the year, recent data in the third quarter
has shown a showdown due to the debt turmoil in the single
currency bloc, which buys some 50 percent of its exports.
Activity in Sweden's factories plumbed a three-year low in
August and unemployment rose, according to data released this
month. Sweden's manufacturing confidence indicator slid to
minus 9 points in August from minus three the previous month.
The central bank unexpectedly trimmed interest rates last
week for the first time in seven months, and it may be pushed
into cutting them further.
While the economy has cooled from healthy 3.8 percent
expansion in 2011, public finances are among the strongest in
Europe and growth is still better than most of the euro zone.
"Although the trend is a continued cooling down, it is
still growth figures that we see, which is positive compared
with many other countries," said Roger Josefsson of Danske
Markets.
(Writing by Alistair Scrutton)