STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Swedish industrial production performed better than expected in July in what may only be temporary relief as the Nordic region's largest economy shows increasing signs of decelerating due to the impact of the euro zone crisis on exports.

Industrial production rose 0.3 percent in July from June and was down 0.4 percent year-on-year, the statistics office said on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent decline on the month for a year-on-year fall of 2.0 percent.

Industry books were down 5.4 percent year-on-year, the office said.

"These figures are somewhat better than expected, but it is still a negative development and we are expecting a continued negative influence from international developments," said Annika Winsth, an economist at Nordea.

While Sweden's economy proved unexpectedly resilient in the first two quarters of the year, recent data in the third quarter has shown a showdown due to the debt turmoil in the single currency bloc, which buys some 50 percent of its exports.

Activity in Sweden's factories plumbed a three-year low in August and unemployment rose, according to data released this month. Sweden's manufacturing confidence indicator slid to minus 9 points in August from minus three the previous month.

The central bank unexpectedly trimmed interest rates last week for the first time in seven months, and it may be pushed into cutting them further.

While the economy has cooled from healthy 3.8 percent expansion in 2011, public finances are among the strongest in Europe and growth is still better than most of the euro zone.

"Although the trend is a continued cooling down, it is still growth figures that we see, which is positive compared with many other countries," said Roger Josefsson of Danske Markets. (Writing by Alistair Scrutton)