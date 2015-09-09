STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 Long term inflation
expectations among key financial and business groups in Sweden
were lower in September than three months ago, a poll
commissioned by the central bank showed on Wednesday.
Inflation in five years, the horizon watched most closely by
the Riksbank, was seen at 1.7 percent, down from 1.8 percent in
the previous poll in June.
In one year, inflation was seen at 0.7 percent and in two
years at 1.1 percent. That was unchanged compared to the June
survey.
The TNS Prospera survey covers employee and employer
organisations, purchasing managers and money market players.
