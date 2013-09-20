STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 Sweden's central bank will continue to keep a watch on wider financial stability issues in the economy when considering monetary policy, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday.

"It (financial stability) is close to the area we work in and we are going to continue looking at it," Ingves told the parliament's finance committee.

"I can't see that questions which concern financial stability will completely disappear from our agenda."

In August, the government put the Financial Supervisory Authority in charge of measures to head off imbalances in the economy.

The Riksbank and the government are worried in particualar about household debt levels that are among the highest in Europe.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)