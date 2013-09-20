UPDATE 1-Italian bonds rally after EU hints at solution for struggling lenders
* Italy's 10-year govt bond yield drops 4 bps, leading market
STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 Sweden's central bank will continue to keep a watch on wider financial stability issues in the economy when considering monetary policy, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday.
"It (financial stability) is close to the area we work in and we are going to continue looking at it," Ingves told the parliament's finance committee.
"I can't see that questions which concern financial stability will completely disappear from our agenda."
In August, the government put the Financial Supervisory Authority in charge of measures to head off imbalances in the economy.
The Riksbank and the government are worried in particualar about household debt levels that are among the highest in Europe.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)
* Italy's 10-year govt bond yield drops 4 bps, leading market
* Said on Monday that Noble Funds Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Noble Funds TFI) lowered its stake in the company to 0.11 pct from 6.48 pct
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's No.4 bank by value Nedbank said on Tuesday it was in good shape and well-prepared to deal with the volatility and pressure of sovereign rating downgrades.