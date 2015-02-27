(Adds Nordax confirmation, profit figures, details)

STOCKHOLM Feb 27 Swedish bank Nordax is considering a stock market listing it said on Friday as it posted a 26 percent rise in operating profit for 2014.

Nordax said in its year-end report that its main owner, Britain's Vision Capital, has mandated Lazard and Morgan Stanley as financial advisors to evaluate strategic options in respect of its shareholding in Nordax.

"This may result in an initial public offering, although all options will be considered," Nordax said.

Vision Capital owns a 75 percent stake in Nordax.

Business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Nordax was eyeing a listing on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and that the company is preparing for that to happen during the next few quarters.

Nordax said its operating profit rose to 354 million Swedish crowns ($42.2 million) last year, up from 282 million in 2013, adding its loan portfolio to the general public now exceeded 10 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.3971 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johannes Hellstrom)