STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Sweden has complained to
Israel over a newspaper report which said the Nordic state had
tried to block EU sanctions against Iran to protect powerhouse
telecoms equipment maker Ericsson, the Foreign
Ministry said on Tuesday.
The report on Sunday, in daily Haaretz, quoted an Israeli
Foreign Ministry official as saying Sweden wanted to prevent a
European Union decision to impose further sanctions on Iran. The
sanctions were eventually agreed on Tuesday.
Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesman Anders Jorle said the
Israeli ambassador had been summoned on Monday.
"The reason was the somewhat odd comments from the Israeli
Foreign Ministry's spokesperson," he said. "We expressed our
view on this and the reply was that they regretted the comments
and that they were not an official Israeli position."
Haaretz had quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying
that if Ericsson lost a deal in Iran then other business
transactions, such as in China, could suffer.
Foreign Minister Carl Bildt on Monday said the comments were
a smear on Swedish policy and were "entirely wrong".
"They must have got this from their own fairy tale factory.
Sweden and Israel may have different opinions in some matters
but this isn't the way to handle our dialogue," he said.
Ericsson, the world's biggest telecom equipment maker with
three customers in Iran - MTN Irancell, MCCI and TIC -
denied having new orders in the works in the country.
"That's a lie, it's wrong," Ericsson spokesman Fredrik
Hallstan said. "Since the sanctions against the financial sector
came into force in 2010 we don't take any new business in Iran.
We are honouring existing contracts."