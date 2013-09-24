STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 Sweden should force its major
banks to raise the risk weights on their mortgage portfolios to
around 35 percent, central bank deputy governor Per Jansson said
on Tuesday.
"I think that is a reasonable measure," Jansson said when
asked whether 35 percent was the right level. "In time, I think
we should be around that level."
Mortgage risk weights in Sweden currently stand at 15
percent.
Swedish policymakers have called for more measures to manage
the country's high levels of household debt - currently around
170 percent of disposable income.
