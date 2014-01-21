STOCKHOLM Jan 21 Videogame maker King, creator
of the Candy Crush Saga, a game that has millions of fans around
the world, said on Tuesday it had trademarked the word "candy"
to protect the game from persistent intellectual property
infringements.
Created in 2003, King has experienced an explosion in
popularity since launching on Facebook in 2011 with its saga
games, in which players move through a competitive landscape and
pass their friends on the way.
Candy Crush Saga was the top downloaded free app for 2013,
and the year's top revenue grossing app. It has been downloaded
more than 500 million times since its launch in
2012.
The company now says it wants to protect its game title from
imitators who also use the word "candy". It has obtained a
trademark from the European Union, which will apply not only to
computer games, but also to areas such as clothes and footwear,
the European Commission's trademark office told Reuters.
"We don't enforce against all uses of 'candy' - some are
legitimate and of course, we would not ask app developers who
use the term legitimately to stop doing so," King spokesman
Martin Bunge-Meyer said.
King is still waiting approval for a similar trademark in
the United States, Bunge-Meyer added.
King's games appeal to a growing trend for players, more and
more of them female, to play puzzle games with their friends in
short bursts, especially as games are increasingly played on the
move on phones or tablets to kill spare minutes.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Matthias Williams)