STOCKHOLM Helsingborg manager Henrik Larsson and his striker son Jordan were attacked by fans after the Swedish club were relegated from the top flight on Sunday having conceded two late goals to lose a two-legged playoff against Halmstad.

Jordan looked to have fired Helsingborg to safety when he scored in the 83rd minute but a Marcus Mathisen double in the last three minutes gave the second-tier side a 3-2 aggregate victory and saw Helsingborg drop out of the Allsvenskan.

Former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United forward Henrik Larsson and his son went to commiserate with the home crowd when a number of fans threw chairs and flags at them, with several masked men entering the field to demand Jordan's shirt.

As the 19-year-old removed it, one of the fans appeared to strike him, provoking an angry response from father and son before stewards could intervene.

Team mates and club officials have yet to comment and when questioned about the incident a disappointed Jordan Larsson told reporters: "We'll have to take that another day."

The seven-times Swedish champions were relegated for the first time in 23 years, with Larsson having been in charge of the club he used to play for since the start of last season.

