STOCKHOLM, July 27 Swedish household lending
growth fell slightly in June for the first time in almost four
years after the introduction of tighter mortgage rules, data
showed on Wednesday.
A boom in property prices and lending fuelled by negative
interest rates is a major concern for policy makers, and a
continued slow down would be welcome news for the central bank.
Total lending to Swedish households rose 7.7 percent
year-on-year in June, down from plus 7.8 percent in the previous
month, statistics office data showed.
Earlier in July, the central bank left its benchmark repo
rate unchanged at -0.50 percent but delayed the timing of future
rate hikes and said a bond buying programme would continue as
planned.
Lending should continue to fall given that mortgage rates
are not likely to fall any further, Nordea analyst Torbjorn
Isaksson said.
"Credit growth declined but the monthly figures are very
volatile so it is difficult to draw the conclusion that it is
the effect of the amortization rule."
"But going forward, we expect credit growth to slow somewhat
and also house prices to level out," he said.
Mandatory payments on mortgage principal and not only on
interest was introduced June 1.
Swedish consumer debt is among the highest in Europe at
around 180 percent of disposable income.
The last time lending growth fell was in July 2012 when it
fell to 4.5 from 4.7 percent.
