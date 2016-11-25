(Adds background, analyst) STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 Lending to Swedish households cooled somewhat in October, a welcome sign for Swedish regulators fretting over a potential housing market bubble. Total lending to Swedish households rose 7.3 percent year-on-year in October, down from plus 7.5 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Friday. "That's in part an effect of the tightening we've seen with the mortgage amortization requirement," said Jorgen Kennemar, economist at Swedbank. "This should please the Riksbank." House prices in Sweden have more than tripled over the last 20 years as a result of a lack of building, generous mortgage tax breaks and ultra-low rates. The central bank among others has called for urgent measures to rein in borrowing or risk a crash. In a bid to stave soaring debt and house prices, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority introduced rules in June making it mandatory for new borrowers to pay off the principal of their mortgages. Under the rules, home buyers are required to pay down 2 percent of the principal per year on new mortgages until the loan is 70 percent of the property value, and then pay off 1 percent a year until the loan/value ratio is 50 percent. While home prices are still rising more than disposable income there are sings that the market is cooling from double digit price growth earlier in the year. Apartment prices in Sweden rose 6 percent year-on-year in October while single-family homes rose 9 percent. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Toby Chopra)