STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Norway's Oslo stock exchange
is to take over small Swedish stock market operator Burgundy,
the companies said on Tuesday, in a deal that will challenge
main Swedish operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc.
Burgundy is owned by 13 banks and investment firms in the
Nordic region. Its turnover in September was about $2.6 billion,
compared with approximately $33 billion on the Stockholm market
run by Nasdaq OMX.
"Oslo Bourse and Burgundy will together build a platform for
growth, and will be a strong and viable competitor both for
other Nordic exchanges and for foreign trading platforms that
offer trading in Nordic securities," the Oslo Bourse and
Burgundy said in a statement.
The firms gave no value for the deal and declined to say if
any money had exchanged hands.
Oslo Bourse has a cooperation agreement with the London
Stock Exchange and plans to use the LSE Millennium trading
platform, to which Burgundy will also switch.
"Burgundy is the first offensive establishment in Stockholm
for Oslo bourse," Burgundy chief executive Olof Neiglick, who is
staying on to lead the firm, told Reuters.
He said Nasdaq OMX had about 60 percent of the share trade
market in Sweden, followed by Bats Chi-X Europe with
about 30 percent. Burgundy's share of trade of Swedish blue
chips was about 4 percent and about 8 percent for exchange
traded funds, he said.
Sweden's anti-trust authority began a probe two years ago
into a Burgundy complaint that it was denied space for its
computers alongside those of clients in a data centre owned by
Verizon where OMX Nasdaq has its computers.
Burgundy has said that put it at a disadvantage to Nasdaq
OMX when catering for clients who want as much proximity as
possible to the exchange servers to enable super-fast trades.
Verizon and OMX deny any wrongdoing.