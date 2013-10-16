STOCKHOLM Oct 16 High levels of mortgage debt
present only a limited risk to the Swedish economy, but more
measures should be taken to control household borrowing, the
country's central bank and financial watchdog said on Wednesday.
The central bank and other regulators have pointed to
surging house prices and household debt levels among the highest
in Europe at over 170 percent of disposable income as a threat
to Sweden's economy.
The authorities have taken steps to dampen both mortgage
borrowing and lending to house-buyers by banks.
However, a study conducted for the Council for Cooperation
on Macroprudential Policy, staffed by the Riksbank and the
country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), suggested such
fears may be overdone.
"These analyses indicate that households in general have a
strong repayment capacity and that the risks are low for most
individual households even in stressed situations," the report
said.
"The analyses also indicate that there is a low risk that
the banks will incur large credit losses from mortgages."
But the report warned that should the economy be hit by a
combination of shocks, such as a new downturn, rising
unemployment and falling house prices, the effects of high debt
levels on financial stability could be dramatic.
"Prudence would indicate that there is good reason to
consider additional measures relatively quickly in order to
handle the risks of today's historically and, from an
international perspective, high aggregate debt ratio," the
report said.
The government has already capped borrowing at 85 percent of
the cost of a property and bumped up the amount of capital banks
must set aside to cover possible losses from mortgage lending.
Several central bankers, including Riksbank Governor Stefan
Ingves, have called for tougher measures. Authorities have also
discussed making paying down mortgages compulsory, although this
measure has been rejected for now.
Currently, Swedes can pay only interest on loans of less
than 75 percent of the value of the property.
At current rates of repayment, it would take Swedes on
average 140 years to pay off their mortgage debts. Debts are
passed down to the next generation or homes are sold to meet
debts.
