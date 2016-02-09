STOCKHOLM Feb 9 Sweden will introduce tighter
mortgage rules from May 1 as it looks to cap a surge in
household borrowing that threatens to derail the economy, a
draft bill sent to parliament showed on Tuesday.
"The proposal makes it possible for the Financial Supervisory
Authority to move forward with regulations on how the
amortization rules will look in detail," Financial Markets
Minister Per Bolund said in a statement.
"By tightening the repayment culture, we can mitigate the
risk that households take on mortgages that are too big, which
in turn can risk macroeconomic stability."
The FSA had previously said it intended to introduce tighter
rules from June 1.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Sven Nordenstam)