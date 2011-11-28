STOCKHOLM Nov 28 Private equity firm Nordic Capital has appointed Carnegie and SEB Enskilda as advisors for the sale or public listing of Swedish industrial packaging firm Nefab, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

One of the sources said the deal could be worth between 2 billion crowns ($286 million) and 3 billion, while another said the firm could fetch more than 350 million euros ($464 million).

The process is still in an early stage and any deal is not expected to take place until later next year, the people said.

Nefab was delisted from the Swedish stock exchange in 2007 after it was acquired jointly by Nordic Capital and the founding family, Nordgren Pihl.

But a return to the stock market could be tricky given global uncertainties and highly volatile prices.

Nefab, whose main customers are in the telecom and automotive industries, has made a string of acquisitions in recent years. It had revenue of 312 million euros in 2010 and has subsidiaries in Europe, North and South America and Asia.

Nefab said in June this year preparations for a sale would be initiated, with the main goal a public listing within two years.

Nefab CEO Stefan Ekqvist, who is to leave his post at the end of the year but will remain a member of management, told Reuters the process for an exit was continuing but referred further questions to Nordic Capital, who declined to comment. ($1 = 6.9934 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Holmes)