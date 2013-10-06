(Corrects to show Yousafzai lives in Birmingham, not London)
Malala Yousafzai favourite for peace prize - experts
Haruki Murakami top tip for literature - Labrokes
Thomson Reuters tips Higgs boson scientists for physics
By Alistair Scrutton
STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 A Pakistani teenage activist
shot by the Taliban and a Japanese author who writes about
alienation and a fractured modern world are tipped as Nobel
Prize winners ahead of the annual awards that start on Monday.
Malala Yousafzai, 16, shot in the head by the Taliban last
year for demanding education for girls, gave a speech at the
United Nations in July saying she would not bow to "terrorists"
who thought they could silence her. She is a favourite for the
peace prize among experts and betting agencies.
"I have Malala Yousafzai on top," Kristian Berg Harpviken,
director of Oslo-based peace research institute PRIO, told
reporters. "The EU (European Union) got the prize last year and
the EU prize was poorly understood and fundamentally questioned
in many quarters."
One obstacle could be her age. Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni
human rights activist and youngest winner to date, was 32 when
she received the prize and some experts argue the prize would
overburden such a young woman. Yousafzai is living in
Birmingham, England and still facing Taliban threats.
British bookmaker Ladbrokes has put Japanese author Haruki
Murakami in pole position for the literature prize.
Murakami is very popular in Japan, but has also become well
known abroad for his works which deal with isolation and love
and bring the surreal into everyday life.
His first novel, Hear the Wind Sing, was published in 1979,
but Murakami first leaped to literary stardom in 1987 with
Norwegian Wood, a bleak coming-of-age story dominated by grief
and loss and named after a Beatles song.
Since then, his works, including Sputnik Sweetheart, Kafka
on the Shore and 1Q84 - which sold one million copies in the
first month in 2009 - have all been bestsellers.
His works veer between the surreal and the mundane, often
featuring characters isolated from the world, either
metaphorically because of loneliness or mental illness or
physically existing in a parallel reality.
Accolades in Stockholm will go also to medicine, physics,
chemistry and economics. Oslo will name the peace prize winner
on Friday.
SECRECY
The discussions on the prizes are wrapped in secrecy. The 18
members of the Swedish Academy who award the Nobel prize for
literature are only allowed to discuss the prize within the
walls of the Academy itself. Minutes are only made public half a
century after the meetings.
It is extremely rare for the name of any winner to leak out,
though 2010 was an exception when Swedish newspaper Svenska
Dagbladet got a tip that test-tube-baby pioneer Robert Edwards
had won the award for medicine.
The annual prizes created in the will of dynamite tycoon
Alfred Nobel were cut by 20 percent to 8 million crowns ($1.20
million) last year as returns on its roughly $450 million fund
fell amid years of global financial downturn.
"I very much doubt that I would propose increasing the prize
money," Nobel Foundation executive director Lars Heikensten told
Reuters. "There are reasons in the world to try and be safe."
Scientists who predicted the existence of the Higgs boson -
the mysterious particle that explains why elementary matter has
mass - are Thomson Reuters' top tips to win this year's Nobel
prize in physics.
The two possible winners are Britain's Peter Higgs - after
whom the particle was named - and Belgian theoretical physicist
Francois Englert, according to Thomson Reuters' Nobel prediction
expert David Pendlebury.
His forecasts are based on how often a scientist's published
work is cited by other researchers, and his system has
accurately forecast 27 Nobel prize winners since 2002.
Potential winners for economics include Sam Peltzman and
Richard Posner of the University of Chicago for their research
on theories of regulation.
In medicine, those tipped include Adrian Bird, Howard Cedar
and Aharon Razin, from Britain and Israel, for work on a process
known as DNA methylation, which helps determine how and when
genes in the body are switched on.
Among potential chemistry winners are U.S. scientists M.G.
Finn, Valery Fokin and Barry Sharpless for developing so-called
"click chemistry", which has applications in diagnostics and in
making surface coatings with unusual properties.
