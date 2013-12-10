By Sven Nordenstam
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Dec 10 Sweden held its lavish annual
Nobel awards ceremony on Tuesday attended by laureates and
royals, but their ranks were depleted when many VIPs flocked to
the memorial for anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela in South
Africa.
More than 1,300 guests at the banquet attended the Nobel
dinner in Stockholm City Hall to dine, chat and listen to
laureates including Britain's Peter Higgs and Francois Englert
of Belgium, who won the Nobel Prize for physics - speak at
Sweden's most prestigious social event.
Swedish newspapers spotlighted the hastily rearranged
seating at the table of honour after Prime Minister Fredrik
Reinfeldt and Princess Victoria cancelled their attendance to
fly to South Africa.
The ceremony was also missing Canadian Nobel-winning author
Alice Munro, who was unable to attend because of ill health.
The awards are worth $1.2 million each, reduced from $1.5
million last year under an austerity drive by the Nobel
Foundation that manages the roughly $450 million in capital
forming the base for the awards.
Despite that, there was no less glamour on show, although
Sweden's Princess Madeleine - who attracts huge attention in the
country's media - was absent because she is pregnant.
The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in neighbouring Norway on
Tuesday was also less well-attended than usual because of the
memorial rites for Mandela, South Africa's first black-majority
president and a Nobel Peace prize winner.
($1 = 6.6344 Swedish crowns)
(Written by Alistair Scrutton and Simon Johnson, editing by
Mark Heinrich)