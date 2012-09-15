* Sweden rejects ECB supervision of biggest Nordic bank
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI, Sept 15 Sweden will not
accept European Central Bank policing of Stockholm-based Nordea
, the Nordic region's biggest bank, unless the country
joins the proposed EU banking union, its finance minister was
quoted as saying on Saturday.
Anders Borg also said Sweden wanted to ensure its taxpayers'
money would not be used to rescue other countries' banks and saw
little chance decisions on banking union could be made by the
end of the year.
Sweden has already drawn up tougher bank regulation rules
than other EU countries, seeking to protect itself against a
crisis in the sector.
"As long as it remains that we are not participating in the
banking union, it is unreasonable that we would be subject to
the ECB's inspection, since we do not have a voting right," Borg
was quoted by Finnish national broadcaster YLE as saying.
He spoke after Olli Rehn, European Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner, told YLE on Friday that a bank like Nordea
would also be subject to ECB supervision as it operates in the
sole Nordic euro member state, Finland.
"It is totally out of the question," Borg added, speaking at
a meeting of EU ministers in Cyprus.
Swedish news agency TT quoted him as saying that the EU bank
union proposals were an unacceptable shift in the balance of
Europe's financial infrastructure.
"It is overall our view that it would unrealistic and
inappropriate to have a timeframe where these decisions are made
at the end of the year," he said.
"The point is that our taxpayers should not be affected by
other countries' bank problems, that we should not be prevented
from applying necessary requirements and rules on our big bank
system."
He said Sweden had support among the 10 European Union
countries which remain outside the euro zone.
"There are many countries which are worried. There are very
few countries outside (the euro zone) which think that this is a
balanced solution," he said.
The EU commission earlier this week announced a plan to give
the European Central Bank primary responsibility for overseeing
the euro area's banks and encouraged the broader European Union
to participate in the regime.
Rehn was quoted by YLE as saying that Nordea would be
covered by the rules as it was partly based in Finland.
EU finance ministers discussed the bank plan in Cyprus on
Saturday. German reticence over how fast to centralise banking
supervision was at odds with France, which urged prompt
implementation of a plan.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by William Hardy)