* Q3 operating profit 922 mln SEK vs forecast 995 mln
* Blames lower interest rates in home markets
* Net loan losses up 17 pct on quarter, 127 pct on year
* Shares fall 3 percent
(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr
STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank, missed third-quarter profit forecasts and
said net losses on loans more than doubled as Europe's economic
slowdown spread to its previously resilient home markets.
While Nordic banks have struggled with a downturn in the
global shipping sector and a weak Danish economy, they have
largely been shielded from the euro zone's debt crisis thanks to
their strong capital reserves and a healthy Swedish economy.
However Sweden, the Nordic region's largest economy and one
of the few European countries to retain a top notch credit
rating, has seen growth slow sharply from a strong start to the
year.
"The third quarter was affected by declining growth and
corresponding low interest rates in our home markets," Nordea
Chief Executive Christian Clausen said on Wednesday.
The Swedish central bank cut interest rates last month and
is widely expected to do so again before the end of the year.
"The slowdown in economic activity continues to hamper
consumption and investments thus reducing the demand for loans
and other banking services in the Nordic market," Clausen added.
Shares in Nordea fell more than 3 percent in early trade,
underperforming a marginally lower Stockholm bourse.
Nordic bank shares are up 26 percent this year,
beating a 15 percent rise in the European sector.
Nordea said it made third-quarter operating earnings of 922
million euros ($1.2 billion). While up sharply on the year, that
was down 16 percent on the quarter and well below analysts'
average forecast of 995 million a Reuters poll.
The biggest shortfall was on net items at fair value -
essentially the result of its financial markets trading - which
was almost 9 percent below expectations.
DISAPPOINTING
Nordea also reported weakening profits in Finland, while
group net loan losses were higher than expected - more than
doubling from the year-ago period.
"It's a result that disappoints on most items," said Mads
Thinggaard, an analyst at Nykredit Markets, saying weak core
income and higher writedowns would draw most attention.
"There is one positive thing, and that is capital building,"
he added.
Nordea's core tier one capital ratio - a key measure of
financial strength - was 12.2 percent at the end of the quarter,
high compared with European peers, though still at the low end
of its Swedish rivals.
Nordea's prospects in some troubled areas might be
brightening, however.
It and other banks agreed recently to extend repayments on
$1.8 billion of debt and provide fresh funds to Danish shipping
group Torm.
Denmark's economy, the weakest in the Nordic region, may be
close to turning a corner too.
"A positive development in the quarter was the stabilisation
in housing prices in Denmark, which has been a major negative
driver," Nordea said.
Nordic banks have already been slashing costs and staff to
protect profitability.
Clausen said Nordea would keep a close eye on costs.
"The underlying running costs will be flat - that's our
plan," he told Reuters.
Handelsbanken, Sweden's second-biggest lender, and
Swedbank have said margins would be under pressure if
there was another rate cut.
($1 = 0.7714 euros)
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Mark Potter)