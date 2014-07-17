* Nordea profit rises 7 pct, tops analysts' forecasts
* Handelsbanken profit stronger-than-forecast
* Stronger business activity, smaller loan losses
* Nordic banks outperform European peers
(Wraps with Handelsbanken, adds CEO and analyst quotes, shares)
By Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, July 17 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank, on Thursday pointed to low economic
growth, tougher regulation and falling interest rates in Sweden
as potential challenges to its long-term profitability target.
The bank, which reported a 7 percent increase in second
quarter profit on Thursday, is cutting costs to adjust to this
climate, but is sticking to a goal to raise its dividend payout
ratio for 2014 and 2015. It is also keeping a long-term aim of
achieving a 15 percent return on equity - a measure of
profitability.
"We think we are generating a lot of capital and have built
the base we need. We still expect the dividend ratio to come
up," CEO Christian Clausen told Reuters on Thursday.
Nordea paid out 56 percent of its earnings in dividends last
year and its chairman has said it could match rival Swedbank's
75 percent payout ratio over the long term.
Banks in the Nordic region weathered the financial crisis
well relative to some European rivals and are still some of
Europe's most profitable lenders.
But Nordea's Chief Financial Officer Torsten Hagen Jorgensen
said there were "certain headwinds" to reaching the bank's 15
percent profitability target, especially due to falling rates.
Nordea's return on equity was 12 percent in the second
quarter, excluding restructuring costs.
Nordea is the fourth major bank in the region to report
second-quarter earnings that have included shrinking loan-losses
and rising commission income as Nordic firms have the confidence
to splash out to list on the stock market and do deals.
But despite stronger business activity, lending growth has
remained weak. ""We expect a low-growth environment ... going
forward," Clausen said.
Against this sluggish backdrop, Nordea in January doubled a
target for cost savings. The bank's aim is to save 900 million
euros from 2013 to 2015.
"It's very interesting that the CEO is reiterating their
view that they are operating in a world of very low growth,
hence their focus on cost cutting which is very important," Nick
Anderson, an analyst at Berenberg, said.
BRIGHT SPOT
Nordea's operating profit for the period was 1.1 billion
euros ($1.5 billion) excluding restructuring costs of 190
million euros. That compared with a mean forecast for 963
million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.0
billion.
Rival Handelsbanken also reported a healthy
increase in second-quarter profit on Thursday. Its operating
profit of 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($747 million) was above
forecasts and up seven percent from a year ago.
Loan losses at both banks fell more than expected, down 27
percent for Nordea from a year ago and 11 percent for
Handelsbanken.
Shares in Nordea and Handelsbanken were down one percent and
0.4 percent, respectively, by 0948 GMT, erasing some of the
gains made this week after rival SEB reported healthy
earnings on Monday. Stockholm's wider blue-chip bourse
was down 0.4 percent.
Nordic bank shares remain a bright spot in Europe. European
banking shares are down this year, but Nordea's share
price is up 11 percent and Handelsbanken shares are 3.4 percent
higher.
Swedbank, the last of the major Swedish banks to unveil
quarterly earnings, is forecast to report a 15 percent increase
in profits, according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
($1 = 0.7319 euros)
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Jane Merriman)