OSLO Feb 5 Sweden's nuclear regulator has
ordered tighter security measures including armed guards and
perimeter dog patrols at its nuclear power plants because of the
global security situation.
The Swedish Radiation Safety Authority said the country's
nuclear plants could implement the measures from now and they
would have to be in place by Feb. 4 next year, at the latest.
"If they do it sooner, it would be good," a spokesman for
the authority said.
Sweden has nine nuclear reactors in operation at three power
plants.
Sweden's Vattenfall operates Ringhals and Forsmark
power plants, while Germany's E.ON operates
Oskarshamn, and has a stake in Ringhals plant. Finland's Fortum
has stakes in Forsmark and Oskarshamn.
The new requirements for the physical protection of plants
will become part of nuclear power licences, the authority said.
"The new conditions implemented will for instance imply
armed security guards at Swedish nuclear power plants," it said.
"This is not being done because of a single event, but
because of the changes in the overall security and safety
situation," the spokesman said.
Nuclear plants in Sweden are already regarded as protected
installations with no-fly zones in place.
But there have been several incidents in recent years where
activists campaigning against nuclear power have exposed lax
security at the sites.
In 2012, for example, about 50 Greenpeace activists scaled a
chain link fence using ladders at the Forsmark site and got
close to the reactor buildings. They said one activist was on
the site for four hours before being discovered.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by David Clarke)