STOCKHOLM Dec 17 Sweden needs tax reforms and
streamlined planning and building rules to prevent a bubble
forming after sharp house price rises, the OECD said in a report
on Monday.
Average property prices in Stockholm top London and Swedish
households are among the most heavily indebted in Europe. The
central bank, among others, is worried the economy is vulnerable
to a housing market crash.
"Measures to ensure adequate housing supply should be
complemented with changes in taxation in order to avoid house
price bubbles that would threaten financial stability," the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
said.
It said household debt, at about 170 percent of disposal
income, was high, even if it was matched by substantial assets.
"(H)igh household debt makes households vulnerable to a fall
in house prices, an increase in real interest rates or rising
unemployment," it added in its latest in-depth report.
"Disorderly household deleveraging would affect the banking
sector."
Property prices in Sweden have soared in recent years.
Unlike neighbour Denmark, where the market is down more than 20
percent, prices have continued to climb.
The OECD said price rises were partly justified by low
interest rates, rising incomes and lower taxes, but some of the
increase was due to structural problems in the market.
To address these, reforms are needed to increase the housing
supply and free up the rental market, the OECD said.
The government should streamline planning regulations and
increase competition in the building sector. It should also
phase out restrictions on apartment rentals, including on buying
an apartment to rent it out.
The OECD welcomed new regulations that mean banks need to
put aside more capital to cover the risks from mortgage lending.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)