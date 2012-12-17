STOCKHOLM Dec 17 Sweden needs tax reforms and streamlined planning and building rules to prevent a bubble forming after sharp house price rises, the OECD said in a report on Monday.

Average property prices in Stockholm top London and Swedish households are among the most heavily indebted in Europe. The central bank, among others, is worried the economy is vulnerable to a housing market crash.

"Measures to ensure adequate housing supply should be complemented with changes in taxation in order to avoid house price bubbles that would threaten financial stability," the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said.

It said household debt, at about 170 percent of disposal income, was high, even if it was matched by substantial assets.

"(H)igh household debt makes households vulnerable to a fall in house prices, an increase in real interest rates or rising unemployment," it added in its latest in-depth report.

"Disorderly household deleveraging would affect the banking sector."

Property prices in Sweden have soared in recent years. Unlike neighbour Denmark, where the market is down more than 20 percent, prices have continued to climb.

The OECD said price rises were partly justified by low interest rates, rising incomes and lower taxes, but some of the increase was due to structural problems in the market.

To address these, reforms are needed to increase the housing supply and free up the rental market, the OECD said.

The government should streamline planning regulations and increase competition in the building sector. It should also phase out restrictions on apartment rentals, including on buying an apartment to rent it out.

The OECD welcomed new regulations that mean banks need to put aside more capital to cover the risks from mortgage lending. (Reporting by Simon Johnson. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)