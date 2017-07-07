FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Sweden to loosen state pension fund investment rules
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 1:02 PM / in a day

Sweden to loosen state pension fund investment rules

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 7 (Reuters) - Sweden will loosen investment rules for four state pension funds in order to increase returns and improve sustainability, the government said on Friday.

The minimum percentage of low-risk fixed income instruments in the funds - named AP1, AP2, AP3 and AP4 - will be lowered to 20 percent from 30 percent in July next year, according to a proposal from the Finance Ministry.

The limit for unlisted securities will also be removed and the funds will be instructed to specifically aim for investments promoting sustainable development.

"With this proposal, I am convinced the AP funds will decrease the environmental impact from their portfolios," Finance Market Minister Per Bolund said in the statement.

The four pension funds are managing around 1,250 billion Swedish crowns ($148.46 billion). ($1 = 8.4204 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.