Sweden to loosen state pension fund investment rules

STOCKHOLM, July 7 (Reuters) - Sweden will loosen investment rules for four state pension funds in order to increase returns and improve sustainability, the government said on Friday.

The minimum percentage of low-risk fixed income instruments in the funds - named AP1, AP2, AP3 and AP4 - will be lowered to 20 percent from 30 percent in July next year, according to a proposal from the Finance Ministry.

The limit for unlisted securities will also be removed and the funds will be instructed to specifically aim for investments promoting sustainable development.

"With this proposal, I am convinced the AP funds will decrease the environmental impact from their portfolios," Finance Market Minister Per Bolund said in the statement.

The four pension funds are managing around 1,250 billion Swedish crowns ($148.46 billion). ($1 = 8.4204 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Susan Thomas)