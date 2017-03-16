STOCKHOLM, March 16 Sweden's government has asked the financial watchdog to draw up plans for how to implement capital requirements for pension fund firms, it said on Thursday.

"The government's aim is to find a balanced solution that gives adequate protection for pensioners at the same time as it enables an effective management of occupational pensions," Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said in a statement.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has until Aug. 15 to draw up proposals for a flat-rate capital requirement as well as a risk-based measure and a minimum capital level.

