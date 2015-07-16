STOCKHOLM Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been taken to hospital after feeling nauseous following a trip to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, his press secretary said on Thursday.

"It is correct that the prime minister has been taken to hospital. We landed this morning at Arlanda airport after a trip in Ethiopia for the United Nation's development conference, and he became nauseous and is now at the hospital for an examination," Lofven's press secretary Anne Ekberg said.

