STOCKHOLM May 4 Sweden's services sector shrank for the first time in five months in April, data showed on Friday, slipping to the lowest level since the end of 2009.

Data compilers Silf and Swedbank said the Swedish service sector purchasing managers index (PMI) shrank to 48.6 points, from 52.6 points in March, falling below 50 for the first time since November last year. A level above 50 points indicates that the sector is expanding.

Sweden's economy, which is dominated by the manufacturing sector, shrank in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period.

Recent economic data has been somewhat mixed, pointing to a recovery in some cases while industrial production showed its worst fall in two years in February.

Worries about sovereign debt problems spilling over into the Nordic country have kept Swedish policymakers on guard. Sweden's central bank quashed expectations last month for early rate cuts, keeping interest rates unchanged and saying they would remain that way for more than a year.