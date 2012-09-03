* Manufacturing PMI falls to 45.1, lowest since summer 2009
* Exporters losing near-immunity to fallout from euro crisis
* Data adds to pressure for rate cut; cbank meets on Weds
* Only one analyst sees cut this week, October more likely
* August unemployment seen rising to 8.4 pct from 8.1 pct
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 Activity in Sweden's factories
plumbed a three-year low in August and unemployment rose,
suggesting the economy is losing its near immunity to fallout
from the euro zone crisis and making an interest rate cut more
likely.
Sweden has so far fended off the worst effects of the debt
turmoil in the single currency bloc, which buys around 50
percent of the Nordic country's exports.
But Monday's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for
manufacturing, which missed expectations by a wide margin,
pointed to a sharp slowdown in the second half of the year as
demand from abroad slumps.
In another sign of economic strains, unemployment based on
actual claims rose to 8.4 percent in August from 8.1 percent in
July, according to Reuters calculations from figures published
by the Labour Board.
Monday's data gave the central bank pause for thought as it
gears up for a policy meeting on Wednesday - as did a front page
splash in Sweden's leading financial daily urging ratesetters to
cut borrowing costs at once.
"Do your job, Stefan Ingves," Dagens Industri trumpeted,
calling on the governor of the Riksbank - even before the PMI
data was published - to ease policy.
The future path of the country's debt management programme
was also called into question with news of the resignation of
the widely admired head of the country's debt office, Bo
Lundgren.
SAFE HAVEN UNDER THREAT
Until now, Sweden's economy has felt little impact from the
crisis to the south, but the signs of weakness economists have
long awaited are now starting to emerge.
The seasonally adjusted PMI sank to 45.1 points in August
from 50.6 points the previous month, with exports contributing a
10-point fall to the sub-index for orders, compilers Silf and
Swedbank said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an overall reading
of 50.0 points, the dividing line between expansion and
contraction.
"We had expected it (PMI) would go down for a number of
months and finally a little bit of a larger fall has happened,"
said Olle Holmgren at SEB.
"You can't draw too big a conclusion from just one figure,
but this nevertheless points to the fact that Swedish industry
is feeling the effects of the slowdown abroad."
Another factor in the hit taken by the country's exporters
is the persistent strength of the crown currency. It has
weakened in the last few weeks from mid-August's 8.18 level to
the euro to about 8.40 crowns, but continues to trade within
touching distance of 12-year highs.
Outgoing debt office head Lundgren told Reuters a reasonable
long-term value for the currency was between 8.80 and 8.90 to
the euro.
Lundgren earlier announced he was stepping down next
February, seven months ahead of schedule, leaving questions as
to who will continue his legacy of sound management of the debt
market.
"(Lundgren)... is a little out of the ordinary - he is
creative and sharp and he dares to go outside the box to help
and support the market... Lundgren has helped strengthen the
debt office," said Swedbank economist Knut Hallberg.
RATE CUT STILL A LONG SHOT
Danske Markets economist Roger Josefsson said the market's
50.0-point median forecast for the PMI was probably a "safe bet"
by analysts weighing the negative impact of the strong crown
against recently strong data.
The PMI followed last week's gloomy manufacturing confidence
data.
All the data will play a role in the central bank's
decision this week, which it announces on Thursday, though
chances it could be pushed into cutting rates still look remote.
"This (PMI) puts pressure on the Riksbank and they will be
affected by it," said Torbjorn Isaksson, economist at Nordea.
"We don't think they will cut the repo rate this week... but
it raises the chances of a cut later this year."
Dagens Industri's shadow rate-setting panel, however, was
unanimous in backing a rate cut this week, with the only
argument being whether rates should fall 25 basis points to 1.25
percent or 50 basis points.
"This decision is a no-brainer," the paper quoted Harry
Flam, Professor of International Economics at Stockholm
University saying. "You don't need to be an expert in monetary
policy to understand that we have to cut rates."
According to calculations of market pricing by SEB,
investors see an around 30 percent chance of a rate cut this
week, rising to a 100 percent chance in October.
At its last meeting in July, the central bank forecast rates
to stay at 1.50 percent through most of next year, with only a
slight chance of a cut if the euro zone crisis deepened.
A poll of analysts by Reuters last week showed fourteen of
15 analysts predicting no change in the repo rate this week.
The lone dissenter forecast a cut of 25 basis points to 1.25
percent. However, seven out of 15 analysts expected a cut in
October by 25 basis points.