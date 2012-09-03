STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 Sweden's seasonally adjusted purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to 45.1 points in August from 50.6 points in the previous month, data compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decline to 50.0 points in the month. Fifty points marks the divide between expansion and contraction in the sector.

KEY FIGURES AUG 2012 FORECAST JULY 2012

Manufacturing PMI 45.1 50.0 50.6

