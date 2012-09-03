STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 Sweden's seasonally adjusted
purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector
fell to 45.1 points in August from 50.6 points in the previous
month, data compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decline to 50.0
points in the month. Fifty points marks the divide between
expansion and contraction in the sector.
KEY FIGURES AUG 2012 FORECAST JULY 2012
Manufacturing PMI 45.1 50.0 50.6
