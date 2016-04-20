(Adds Economic Crime Authority)
STOCKHOLM, April 20 Swedish authorities have
dropped a preliminary investigation of suspected insider trading
into former Swedbank CEO Michael Wolf, the Swedish
Economic Crime Authority said on Wednesday.
Swedbank said in February it had reported its former chief
executive, who was fired earlier that month, to authorities for
suspected financial crimes.
"The assessment of the information in the investigation is
that it does not provide sufficient evidence to show that a
crime of insider trading has been committed," Economic Crime
Authority spokeswoman Katinka Wall said.
"It has not been possible to show that the person in
question has had insider information relating to the specific
company in which there have been transactions of shares."
In an emailed statement Wolf said he had complied with all
laws and rules.
"I am relieved that it is now proven that I am completely
innocent of the charges brought against me," Wolf said.
Swedbank's finance chief and chairman have both left the
bank since Wolf's departure.
Shareholders voted in April against discharging Wolf and the
outgoing chairman from liability, keeping the door open to suing
them for damages.
The Financial Supervisory Authority is conducting a separate
investigation into how the bank handles conflicts of interest,
an FSA spokeswoman said.
