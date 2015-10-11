STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan
Lofven said on Sunday he had no plans to oust the Green Party
from his government but that he wanted more cooperation with the
centre-right opposition.
On Friday a grassroots rebellion at the Christian Democrats
convention prompted the smallest opposition party to vote to
pull out of an accord to let the minority government's budgets
through parliament, and the other centre-right parties quickly
followed.
The deal was struck just 10 months ago to avoid new
elections after the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which
holds the balance of power, brought down the centre-left
minority government's budget by voting for the centre-right
opposition's bill instead of its own.
Analyst feared the collapse of the deal could bring about
the first snap election in Sweden in over half a century.
But in a televised debate on Sunday, PM Lofven of the Social
Democrats rejected calls from the opposition Liberals to oust
the Greens from government in order to facilitate smoother
cooperation with the opposition.
"Forming a new government is not on the agenda," said PM
Lofven. "But I welcome the attitude (of cooperation)."
Several other party leaders in the debate talked of the need
for cooperation and Anna Kinberg-Batra of the Moderate party,
the largest opposition party, said she would not try to bring
down the government's budget in a parliamentary vote in December
or to use the possibility to alter it after it had passed.
"Sweden is facing acute challenges and it would not be
responsible to throw Sweden into a political crisis now," she
said.
The only party to make substantial gains in the polls since
last year's election is the Sweden Democrats. Most analysts deem
a snap election unlikely as it would probably not to break the
Sweden Democrat's balance of power.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by William Hardy)