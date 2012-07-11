Sweden's Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt signs a ''fiscal compact'' enshrining common debt rules among the 17 members of the euro zone during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels in this March 2, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

STOCKHOLM Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt has filed for divorce from his wife Filippa after 20 years of marriage, the press office of the Nordic country's centre-right leader said on Wednesday.

The statement gave no reason for the application.

The couple, who announced in March they had separated, have been the darlings of Sweden's centre-right party, the Moderates, which swept to power in 2006, and Filippa is a politician in her own right, representing the party at local level in the Stockholm area.

Fredrik, 46, and Filippa, 45, have been married since 1992 and have three children.

Under Swedish law, a couple with children under the age of 16 must wait six months for a divorce to be granted after the formal application, even if both parents agree to the divorce.

Divorce is common in Sweden and is generally not seen as a political liability. Former Social Democratic Prime Minister Goran Persson went through a divorce during his time in government, in 2002.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)