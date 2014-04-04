By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, April 4 Private equity firms have
slashed new investment in public service provision in Sweden
after successive scandals led to calls for more state control,
raising questions over who will meet the growing cost of
supporting an ageing population.
Media reports that a resident of a privately-run home for
the elderly was denied medical care after a fall, and the
bankruptcy of an education provider that left 11,000 pupils
without a school, have left many Swedes uneasy with the idea of
private companies providing vital public services.
Carema, which managed the retirement home and is owned by
funds run by private equity groups Triton and KKR, denied that
the elderly resident was refused treatment.
Danish private equity firm Axcel, which owned JB Education,
said it had misjudged a demographic shift that led to a sharp
drop in pupil numbers.
Private equity firms own most of the largest companies
providing care for the elderly, health and schooling in Sweden.
Politicians from the left and right are now pushing for
tighter oversight of their role in the 90 billion crown ($14
billion) a year tax-funded welfare provision market that for
years was seen as a model of pragmatic Nordic reform.
The Social Democrats, which are leading in opinion polls
ahead of a September national election, want to claw back money
from companies seen as failing to invest in enough staff. The
Left Party - which could be a junior partner in a Social
Democrat government - is calling for all welfare services to be
non-profit.
Even the centre-right government of Moderates, Centre,
Liberals and Christian Democrats say reform of some kind is
needed.
"There will be considerably tougher rules for private equity
firms to operate in this sector," Finance Minister Anders Borg,
a Moderate, told Reuters.
The uncertain outlook has already had a chilling effect on
new investment.
Private equity firms invested just 59 million crowns in
welfare firms last year, down from an average of 2.3 billion
crowns per year in previous years, preliminary figures from the
Swedish Venture Capital Association showed.
"The political debate has cast a pall over the willingness
to invest," said Fredrik Naslund, a board member of private
equity-owned healthcare company Capio, which runs Sweden's only
private hospital offering emergency services.
"If there is any sector that needs capital, it is the
welfare sector."
PROFITABILITY DROP
Not only are companies holding back: local authorities also
appear to be more hesitant to farm out their services.
Consultants Grant Thornton said local authorities have
handed out less welfare outsourcing work, pushing the rate of
growth in private provision to around 7.7 percent in 2012 from
10 percent or above in previous years.
The profitability of that work has also fallen, it said,
with operating margins falling to around 6.9 percent in 2012
from 8.1 percent in 2010.
Sweden brought private companies into the tax-funded welfare
sector in the early 1990s. Local authorities are now obliged to
open contracts to tender.
Investment in public services has continued to grow and in
2012 local government spent around 600 billion crowns on
schools, hospitals and care for the elderly. The average male
lifespan in Sweden topped 80 for the first time last year.
Around 15 percent of the 600 billion was spent in the
private sector and around 5 percent of that by companies backed
by private equity, according to Annika Wallenskog, an economist
at the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions.
Growth prospects should still be good. In Britain, for
example, around 90 percent of long-term care for the elderly is
provided by the private sector. In Sweden, the total is around
18 percent.
Attracted by double-digit revenue growth, private
equity-backed firms have poured in capital, buying firms like
Capio, Attendo and Aleris, which both operate mainly in
geriatric care.
"We need more hospital beds, we need more old people's
homes," said Mats Fagerlund, head of corporate finance at Grant
Thornton. "That implies very strong growth for the industry and
is what has driven investment."
Attendo, one of Sweden's biggest private providers of
elderly care and owned by private equity funds run by IK
Investment Partners, saw revenues rise 56 percent from 2008 to
2012, with operating profit growing 78 percent to 590 million
crowns over the period.
EXIT TIME?
Now, just as some private equity firms inevitably ponder
their future in the industry, the chance of a quick, profitable
exit has dimmed.
In 2012, IK Investment Partners dropped a planned sale of
Attendo after criticism of Carema soured investor sentiment. An
investment banker said Attendo was among private equity-backed
welfare firms now looking at a stock listing.
"The idea is to exit before new legislation comes in," said
the investment banker, who declined to be identified since he
was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
The political uncertainty could further depress sector asset
prices, said Per Stromberg, Professor of Finance and Private
Equity at the Stockholm School of Economics.
Swedes are now wondering who will sustain their globally
admired cradle-to-grave welfare system if reforms scare off such
an important source of private capital.
A study by the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and
Regions showed taxpayers will need to find an extra 200 billion
crowns in 2035 to fund today's level of care.
"If, in the end, it (regulation) means you are not allowed
to make any profit in welfare, then it will have a dramatic
impact," said Gabriel Urwitz, SVCA chairman and managing partner
at private equity firm Segulah.
"But my own belief is that it won't come to that. If you are
talking about privatisation in the welfare sector, to me it
seems impossible to put the genie back into the bottle."
