* Swedish Feb industrial production -7.1 pct yr/yr
* Biggest fall in production since Nov 2009
* Industry orders tumble 8.3 pct in Feb
* Raises uncertainty on rates ahead of Riksbank April
meeting
By Niklas Pollard and Johan Sennero
STOCKHOLM, April 10 Swedish industrial
production suffered its sharpest fall since 2009 in February,
jarring a reassuringly rosy outlook painted by other recent
economic indicators and calling into question expectations the
central bank will not take rates any lower.
The Nordic country, sheltered by robust public finances, has
so far weathered the downturn spawned by the euro zone debt
crisis with relative ease and recent gauges of economic activity
had pointed to a moderate recovery.
But the sharp fall in industrial output raised doubts about
the extent to which Sweden's export-dependent economy can escape
the pain as large swaths of the European economy, its biggest
export market, tread into recession.
Industrial production fell a much worse-than-expected 5.2
percent in February and tumbled 7.1 percent year-on-year,
statistics office SCB said, the sharpest fall since the
aftermath of the global financial crisis, in November 2009.
"This was much weaker data than we had expected. Even if we
were at the low end looking at consensus, we really didn't
expect it to come in this low," SEB analyst Sanna Eckardt said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent gain
on the month for a year-on-year increase of 1.1 percent.
Industry order bookings were no better, plunging 5.5 percent
on the month and 8.3 percent on the year.
SCB said the sharp fall in production was judged to be
temporary based on underlying data, but declined to be more
specific. It noted that it had revised 2011 and January 2012
data for both orders and output, muddying the waters for
analysts seeking to make sense of the fall.
"The figures are really bad and point in the opposite
direction to other indicators," Swedbank analyst Per Sellden
said. "If these are the figures that represent the real picture,
then it is a problem, but for the moment, one can maybe take
them with a pinch of salt."
Sweden's Riksbank has cut borrowing costs twice since the
euro zone debt crisis worsened late last year with its key repo
rate now at 1.50 percent, but it has predicted no further rate
cuts this year.
Recent moderately upbeat economic gauges had left a growing
number of analysts expecting the Riksbank to leave interest
rates on hold at its next monetary policy meeting due on April
17 with the decision announced the day after.
In addition, Swedish Central Bank Deputy Governor Karolina
Ekholm, a noted dove, said on the sidelines of a conference at
the end of last month that Sweden's economy may have bottomed
out, further fuelling expectations of unchanged rates.
"This will be a problem for the Riksbank. Many have believed
they would keep rates unchanged (in April), but this muddies the
waters. The chances of a cut have to be higher after these
figures," Sellden said.