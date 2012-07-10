(Adds detail, background, analyst comment)
By Niklas Pollard and Johan Sennero
STOCKHOLM, July 10 Sweden's industrial sector
picked up pace faster than expected in May, in a broad-based
upturn that snapped several months of declines and eased
concerns that the economy could struggle to grow in the second
quarter.
Industrial production rose 3.5 percent from April, the
statistics office said, beating a forecast of a 0.3 percent gain
by analysts polled by Reuters.
The strong outcome, due in part to sections of the
pharmaceutical industry coming back on line after a spate of
production problems, buoyed the crown, which hit a fresh
11-1/2-year high against the euro.
"This is a relief after the inexplicably weak industrial
figures during the winter and spring," Swedbank analyst Knut
Hallberg said.
"These figures indicate stronger production during the
summer and worries about very weak GDP during the second quarter
have diminished. This is also a good sign for the Riksbank,
which has said it thinks industrial production has been too
low."
The Swedish central bank last week kept its key interest
rate on hold at 1.50 percent, but signalled that it might ease
policy later this year if the debt turmoil in Europe
intensified.
The Nordic country has weathered the worst of the crisis to
the south, skirting recession in the first three months of the
year.
But industrial data over the past few months has been a
source of unease, with both output and order activity showing a
more pronounced slowdown and prompting fears that the respite
enjoyed in the first quarter might be fleeting.
While not suggesting a full recovery, Tuesday's data helped
ease some of those concerns.
Industrial output continued to drop on an annual basis in
May, falling 2.3 percent. But the rate of decline slowed sharply
from April's 6.4 percent and was far narrower than the 7.3
percent drop forecast by analysts.
The order intake in the manufacturing sector rose 4.5
percent on the month and dipped only 3.3 percent on year, in the
wake of a 9.0 percent plunge in April - the worst fall in two
and a half years.
"This is industrial activity that remains week, but that is
muddling through without collapsing," SEB analyst Hakan Frisen
said. "It is not a turnaround, but rather a sign that things are
moving along."
Order books in the Swedish industrial sector - home to blue
chips such as telecom gear maker Ericsson and truck
maker Volvo - have seen annual declines every month
since October last year and, while on firmer ground in May, have
yet to tread into positive territory.
"I can't see any specific reason for today's strong figures
and we still think that we will see weaker industrial production
further on," Nordea analyst Annika Winsth said.
Another analyst said that part of the strength in May
stemmed from resumed output in the pharmaceutical sector,
reflected in a 26.7 percent monthly gain in the non-durable
consumer goods segment.
(Additional reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by John
Stonestreet)