STOCKHOLM, April 18 Sweden's central bank left
interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and shut off talk of a
possible cut by the end of the year as the country's economy
recovers from a slowdown with inflation remaining low.
It said it still expects to keep rates on hold until some
time in 2013.
"The repo rate is expected to remain at this low level for
just over a year," it said.
The decision to hold the repo rate at 1.5 percent matched
the forecast of 10 out of 15 analysts' polled by Reuters, while
the other five had expected the bank to cut rates for the third
time in a row.
"It is now possible to discern some positive signs. At the
same time, inflation is low and expected to remain so over the
coming year. Monetary policy needs to remain expansionary to
support the recovery," the Riksbank said in a statement.
The crown rose to a near two-week high 8.8350
versus the euro after the decision from around 8.8808
beforehand, with traders saying some investors had positioned
for a possible rate cut.
The crown also hit a session high against the dollar
of 6.7496 crowns.
The Riksbank said growth in the Swedish economy will be
relatively slow this year and then pick up speed in 2013. It
added that inflation will remain low over the coming year but
that cost pressures will increase and contribute to inflation
rising towards 2 percent in 2013.
"They are too optimistic about the economy, but they revised
down growth and employment somewhat. But we still believe they
remain (too) optimistic," said Torbjorn Isaksson, an analyst at
Nordea.
Most recent indicators have pointed to an improvement after
the export-dependent economy all but ground to a halt in the
last quarter of 2011 as the debt crisis in the euro zone -
Sweden's key trading partner - took its toll.
But data last week showed a big contraction in industrial
output, muddying the outlook for rates again.
"It is more hawkish than expected, even if the actual rate
decision was not a surprise," Claes Mahlen at Handelsbanken.
The Riksbank cut rates in December and again in February,
and the majority of those polled last week forecast rates would
be below 1.50 percent by the end of this year.
Deputy Governors Karolina Ekholm and Lars Svensson entered
reservations against the latest rate decision and against the
repo rate path ahead, however, advocating a cut in the repo rate
to 1.0 percent and a lower rate path outlook.