(Repeats to attach to alert on rate cut)

STOCKHOLM Dec 17 Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent as expected on Tuesday as it seeks to push persistently low inflation back toward its target.

The majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to cut the rate. Inflation has been below the bank's 2 percent goal for well over two years and consumer prices fell in October and November.

The Riksbank said it now expected the repo rate to average 1.88 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 compared with a previous forecast of 2.24 percent, with gradual increases in the rate not expected to begin until the start of that year. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)