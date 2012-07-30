STOCKHOLM, July 30 Swedish bank Landshypotek said on Monday it had decided to stop asking Moody's Investor Service to rate its covered bonds, just two months after being downgraded by the ratings institute.

Landshypotek, which lends to farm and forest owners in Sweden, said it would continue to use Standard & Poor's and Fitch's services, and that two ratings institutes were sufficient.

"We have made an active choice, and come to the decision to drop Moody's," Kjell Hedman, Landshypotek's chief executive, told Reuters.

"We feel we have a better dialogue with Fitch and Standard & Poor's. They use more ... tangible analytical methods, and we understand their reasoning."

Moody's conducted sweeping downgrades of global banks in the spring. In May, it downgraded Landshypotek two notches to Baa2 and three of the Nordic region's biggest banks - Nordea , Handelsbanken and Norway's DNB - by one notch.

The report cited market funding, tough competition for retail loans and the eurozone debt crisis.

A Handelsbanken spokesman said on Monday there were no plans to drop any of the three agencies, which are paid by companies to give them credit ratings which are used by bond investors to help assess creditworthiness.

Fitch's long-term rating on Landshypotek is A+ while S&P has an A rating on the bank.

Hedman said the Landshypotek had considered dropping Moody's well before the downgrade. He added, however, that it was odd Moody's took such a different view on the bank than the other ratings agencies.

"Naturally, that contributes," he said. "I think that when both Fitch and S&P set the same rating for us, it feels like stable ground to stand on."

The EU's regulator, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), in March called for the "Big Three" to improve their explanations of downgrades.

Its chairman told the Financial Times earlier this month it is inspecting the three over whether their methods of evaluating banks are rigorous and transparent enough.

It said mass downgrades - such as Moody's change of stance on 15 global banks in June - raised cocerns about whether the agencies had sufficient analytical resources.

S&P, Moody's and Fitch, the largest and best known ratings agencies, have come under criticism for being too slow and for helping to sow the seeds of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Cowell)